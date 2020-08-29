Madam Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the citizenry to safeguard the prevailing peace to ensure a violence-free General elections in December.

She said peace is a prerequisite tool for successful elections and development, therefore it was necessary for the citizenry to avoid acts that had the tendency to plunge the country into total chaos.

Madam Nkrumah who said this at social auditing forum organised by the Commission at Amedikpui, a farming community in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, said the nation’s quest for accelerated socioeconomic growth and development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

The forum formed part of Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti –Corruption Programme (ARAP), aimed at putting measures in place to address conditions that led to corruption. The forum was sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The Chairperson said Ghana was a country which believed in the rule of law, and held it in high esteem, therefore it was important that the citizenry used appropriate channels to seek redress whenever they felt that things were not going on correctly.

She said resorting to violence means of addressing grievances was not helpful in the nation’s quest for accelerated growth and development as most of these incidents of violence ended up destroying the very socio-economic gains made.

Madam Nkrumah said the Commission “is on its guard and we are being very targeted in our approach, when it comes to peace building,” considering pockets of incidence that characterised the voter registration exercise and determined to sensitise the public on the need to avoid any skirmishes during the general elections.

The Chairperson said the Commission had mechanisms in place to engage people at areas identified as hotspots, youth activists and political youth wings to educate them on the need to advance and maintain peace at all times, and to let them “understand that elections are competition of ideas.”

Madam Nkrumah urged the youth to get actively involved in peace building processes of the country, so they would have violence-free nation in the future with enabling environment to achieve their dreams.

She implored them to be circumspect in whatever they do during this electioneering period, and avoid being influenced by people who would want to use them for their parochial interest to disturb the peace of the country.

The Chairperson said every citizen had a role to play in maintaining the peace of the country and ensuring that no single life was lost before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Mr Christian Kwaku Ahiawodzi, Director of NCCE, Agotime-Ziope District, said it was necessary for all to make efforts at reducing corruption that had bedeviled the country for rapid growth.

He said his outfit would continue to educate the citizenry on their role in promoting development of their communities and holding duty bearers accountable.

Mr Ahiawodzi urged community members to endeavour to participate in development activities and projects being carried out in their community.