Peace monitors urge South Sudan to expedite enactment of critical pending bills

Monitors of South Sudan’s peace process on Thursday urged the parties to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement in the country to speed up the enactment of pending security and financial management bills.

Charles Tai Gituai, chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), said during a plenary meeting of peace partners that the two bills before the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are critical for creating a conducive environment for the conduct of the upcoming general elections slated for December 2024.

“RJMEC appeals to the government and the TNLA to expedite the enactment of all the pending amendment bills, including the National Security Service Bill and those critical for creating a conducive environment for the conduct of elections and in enhancing civic and political space,” Gituai said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

In addition, he noted that the pending Public Finance Management and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2024, when enacted into law by parliament, will ensure prudent and transparent financial management and accountability.

Gituai also said the National Elections Commission and the Political Parties Council have both reportedly received some funding to enable them to commence their operations, adding that the Reconstituted National Constitutional Review Commission is yet to receive funding.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ruben Madol Arol recently scrapped the registration fees amounting to 75,000 U.S. dollars imposed on political parties by the Political Parties Council.

The move was welcomed by various political parties, which had failed to meet the fees for registration to participate in the elections.

Gituai also revealed that in terms of legislative reforms, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee has completed its work, adding that what remains is for the TNLA and the executive to approve the laws.

“Overall, it is important to underline that four years into the transitional period; relative progress has been made in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement. All efforts should therefore be made to consolidate the peace gains, and lay a firm foundation for lasting peace, development and prosperity for the people of South Sudan,” Gituai said.