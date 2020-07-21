An association, calling itself Volta Region Resource Group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said contrary to the campaign of acrimony and intimidation by the military deployment, the situation in the Region represents peace and cordiality as the Region’s registration exercise progresses.

Mr. King David Akpabli, Volta Regional Secretary of the Group at a press conference in Ho, said the situation in the Region’s 18 Constituencies differs from what elements of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wanted Ghanaians to believe.

He said the atmosphere at the various voter registration centres was peace and devoid of tension as the Group concluded a one-week tour of voter registration centres in the Region and were impressed with EC’s preparedness and the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

He said dissimilar to claims by the NDC that the routine deployment of the military across the country’s borders was to prevent the people of the Region from registering, the team did not encounter any soldier at any registration centres.

Mr. Akpabli said the team observed that agents of both NPP and NDC at the centres across the Region were working without hindrance, saying “there was no acrimony between the agents.”

He said the NPP government and Party would not foment trouble or create confusion, but would rather work hard to prevent political intolerance and promote peace, which was recipe for development.

Mr. Akpabli said the NPP was a development-oriented party and would ensure that the roads of Denu-Aflao and the Eastern Corridor among others, were completed for the betterment of the people of the Volta Region.

He called on the NDC to take Voltarians seriously and stop using them as “Election Winning Pawns.”

“Voltarians are serious people, Voltarians are hardworking people and are discerning,” he said.

