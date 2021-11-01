Peaceful coexistence corner stone for national cohesion-NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, have reignited dialogue among political parties and stakeholders on the collective responsibility of ensuring peaceful coexistence as a corner stone for national cohesion.

The Commission therefore advised Ghanaians especially the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to promote violence, but rather there is the need to protect the peace we are enjoying in the country and also help to foster national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking at a day’s community sensitization meeting for the Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) organized by the NCCE Tema Metropolitan Directorate Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director emphasis that when there are matters within the families, communities or political parties, the party involved should sit down and solve or settle it amicably for the sake of peace.

The meeting was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for national cohesion and inclusive participation”.

Inspector Agyenim Boateng, representing Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako Boateng, the Community One District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, observed that citizens and organizations at all times should ensure that they abided by the laws of the land in all their public activities in order not to create disorder.

He stated that the duty of the police was to ensure that there was public order in ordinary or special events like traditional occasions, festivals, outdooring, demonstration, and social or public gathering.

Inspector Boateng advised any time one intend to organize any public function, the body has a responsibility to write a letter to the police for permit and have to do so five days before the event.

He also advised that organized take responsibility for the events they organized stressing that in case of a demonstration, the organized are liable for any damage caused to life and property during the cause of the event.

“The organizers would be held responsible so anyone taking part in special event should comport themselves against any disorder as there were fines on penalties with prison sentence,” he said.

He stated that the police are for peace and they are there to protect society and property so the need to avoid situations that could lead to violence and disturb the peace of the country.

Present at the engagement were the Electoral Commission, Religious bodies, Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam, National Youth Authority, TMA, CHRAJ, NPP, NDC and CPP officials, NGOs and the media.