A peacekeeper of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) died Friday of his injuries caused during an improvised explosive device/mine attack in Mali’s northeastern region of Kidal, MINUSMA confirmed in a press release.

A MINUSMA truck, part of a logistics convoy, hit an explosive device/mine on Friday around 3 p.m. local time near Tessalit, region of Kidal, MINUSMA said, adding that two peacekeepers were seriously injured by the explosion. “One of them unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during his medical evacuation,” MINUSMA said.

According to MINUSMA, another explosive device was detected and then “neutralized” near the site of the explosion.

The special representative of the secretary-general and head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, “strongly condemned” such acts aimed at “paralyzing the operations” of MINUSMA on the ground and “attacking in an indiscriminate way the personnel of the United Nations, its partners and innocent civilians.”

This attack came two days after a complex attack that killed four peacekeepers on Wednesday in the region of Timbuktu, northern Mali. So far this year, five MINUSMA peacekeepers have lost their lives during mission.