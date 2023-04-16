PearlPia Ladies face Supreme Ladies in Tamale

Tamale-based side, PearlPia Ladies will welcome Supreme Ladies to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the match-day 16 clash of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Sunday.

Both sides have been impressive this season, placing second and fourth respectively with three matches to end the season.

Coming into this game the homers have an upper hand over their opponents after defeating them 3-1 in their last encounter at the Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi

A win for PearlPia Ladies would boost their confidence as they journey towards their first league title hoping to give defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies a hot chase in the Northern Zone.

Bottom-placed Candy Soccer Academy would lock horns with Prison Ladies at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Candy Soccer had been abysmal this season and would put their last hope in the remaining matches to escape relegation.

Prisons Ladies on the other hand have won five matches out of 15 with 21 points and would be keen to extend their margin as they face their opponent this weekend.

A goal from Prisons’ Rita Okyere gave the security side a point in their last premier league game while Candy Soccer Academy hugely lost to Ampem Darkoa by a 5-0 scoreline.

The Ohene Ameyaw Park would host the clash between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Tamale Super Ladies on Saturday.

The zone leaders would bolster their title ambitions with another important win over the visitors to get them ahead of Pearl Pia Ladies who occupies the second position with 27 points.

Tamale Ladies have also been quite an impressive side this season, recording a 3-2 shocking win in their last clash against title contenders, PearlPia Ladies in a derby match.

Coach Nana Adarkwah’s side defeated Tamale Super Ladies by four unanswered goals the last time they met in their backyard and would fight for a win again with Mary Amponsah who would be a threat to their opponents, scoring 15 goals this season.

Elsewhere, Ashtown Ladies who defeated Dreamz Ladies in their last weekend would trek to the camp of Fabulous Ladies in a much-anticipated regional derby at the Bantama Astro Turf on Sunday.

Fabulous Ladies, after enjoying a great season last year, failed to continue their success story this season, winning three out of all 15 games played.

Coming up against a fifth-placed side unbeaten in their last three games, this would be a difficult one to bear and would need the intervention of Princess Owusu who had scored 13 goals this season.

Dreamz Ladies would also welcome Northern Ladies to the Bantama Astro Turf on Monday.

Also in the Southern Zone, Ridge City, who are yet to win a game, would clash with eighth-placed Ladystrikers at the Madina AstroTurf on Saturday.

Ridge City as it stands has been relegated and would still hope to grab a positive result out of this game to save themselves the disgrace whilst Ladystrikers are also determined to increase the woes of the debutants to escape relegation.

Army Ladies, after bottling the Premier League race with six points away from leaders, Hasaacas Ladies still have sight of the trophy this season as they face Mankessim-based club, Essiam Socrates at Mats Park on Saturday.

With 22 points this season, Essiam Socrates would hope to redeem themselves after losing to Berry Ladies in their last game as they face the security side.

The Achimota School Park would witness one of the tough fixtures this weekend between Berry Ladies and Police Ladies.

Berry, after having a poor start this season, has bounced back with seven wins and three draws in 15 games and come up against a Police side who have also secured four wins and five draws.

Zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies would take on Soccer Intellectuals at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday while second-placed Faith Ladies, who are behind the zone leaders would also visit Thunder Queens at the Presec Legon School Park.