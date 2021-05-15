The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG)and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) have organised a day’s training workshop on the 2021 Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) implementation guidelines for farmers.

The workshop, with support from the International Budget Partnership also engaged selected heads of Regional and District Departments of Agriculture and input dealers.

Mr. Bismark Nortey, the Programmes Officer at the PFAG said the training was to enhance visibility of the PFJ Campaign with the aim of increasing farmer interest and participation to enhance future agricultural support programmes.

The workshop would be held in Bolgatanga, Upper West, Northern, Bono East, Volta, Western and Greater Accra Regions.

Mr Abraham Appiah, the Regional Crop Officer said all fertilizers were expected to have the logo of the PFJ to avoid smuggling and other ill practices and added that the government had subsidized seedlings under the programme for farmers.

Also available, was organic or inorganic fertilizer measured from 25 kg and above for the preference of the farmer.

Mr. Patrick Akowua, the Regional Director of Agriculture said group purchase of the fertilizer was allowed provided details of all members were provided.

The farmers, however complained of the lack of silos to store excess produce, pricing of commodities, which continued to render farmers poor, land acquisition problems, agriculture financing and modern tools to make the sector attractive to the younger generation.