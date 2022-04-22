Peasant Farmers Worried Over Lack Of Fertilizers For Farming

The Executive Director for Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Mr. Charles Nyaaba has disclosed that the Association predicted the shortage of fertilizers following the debts owed to fertilizer suppliers and implored the government to settle the outstanding debts since it is the only way to arrest the shortage of fertilizers.

In an interview, Charles Nyaaba averred that since 2021, the Association in countless times has been reminding the government about these debts which is affecting their operations as farmers.

He however noted that, situation keeps worsening hence they are urging government as a matter of urgency, to settle the debts to save their farms from danger.

It has been established that Peasant Farmers under government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs are worried over how their farming businesses are gradually dying off following lack of fertilizers for their farming activities.

According to farmers, their suppliers are not able to supply them with the fertilizers again because they said government is feeling reluctant to pay the debts of their suppliers after distributing farmers with fertilizers for 2021 farming season.

Currently these farmers say their livelihoods are at stake and if the government fails to address their concerns, they will be left with no other option than to quit farming, a situation which they believe will impact negatively on the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

Available data has indicated that Agriculture sector has seen laudable increase and the roe of Small-holder farmers cannot be overemphasized after actively partaking in the Planting for Job Programme by the NPP Government.

Charles Nyaaba said, the vision of these peasant farmers seems to be dwindling because of unavailability of fertilizers for their activities.

Concerns of these farmers in some regions like Ashanti, North East, Upper East, Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions and their responses seem disturbing.

Per reports gathered by Peace news indicates that inability of government to pay debt to suppliers of fertilizers for their services in 2021, these suppliers have refused to continuously supply fertilizers to farmers for the 2022 farming season under the planting for Food and Job programme.

In the Upper East Region, farmers said farming has been their source of livelihood and implored the government to settle the debts of the suppliers.

The story in the North East Region remained the same; here farmers told Peace News how farming has become difficult due to lack of fertilizers.

In the Ashanti Region, farmers spoke to the news team expressing how difficulties the situation is putting them through.

After touring Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions some farmers shared their plea with the news team.