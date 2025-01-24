Pedro Neto Previews Man City v. Chelsea: “We Want to Win”

Chelsea forward Pedro Neto is optimistic ahead of his side’s upcoming clash with Manchester City, following their recent win against Wolves.

After a rough patch where victories were hard to come by, Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Wolves was a vital boost. Neto reflected on how important the result was for the team’s confidence. “We came from a bad moment where we couldn’t win games, so the Wolves game was really important to get back to winning ways,” Neto explained. “Now we are confident we can win the next one and already hard at work.”

Looking ahead to the monumental fixture against Manchester City, Neto insisted the mood in the Chelsea camp remains positive. “The mood is the same. We always look forward to playing no matter who the opponent is. The team is happy, and we are thrilled with the way things are going. We want to fight and work hard to win the next game.”

Neto acknowledged the challenge that comes with facing a team like City, despite their recent struggles. “They have been going through a bad moment, but they are one of the best teams in the world, if not the best,” he said. “They also have some of the best players in the world, so we expect a difficult game. No doubt we will face the best Man City team, but we want to go there and win the game.”

Chelsea’s own turnaround has been helped by the leadership of manager Enzo Meresca, who has instilled a strong work ethic within the squad. “It’s really good to have a manager that has the mentality that he has, which is to work hard every day if you want to play. That is the mentality that every player needs,” said Neto. “The team needs to work together so we can reach the top level like Arsenal and Liverpool. City too have been phenomenal over the years. It’s all about consistency and hard work.”

As Chelsea prepares for their next challenge, Neto’s determination is clear: the team is focused, ready to fight, and aiming for a crucial victory against one of the world’s top teams.