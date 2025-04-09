Pedro Urges Access Over Aid to Unlock Africa’s Economic Future

Africa’s path to sustainable growth lies in access to finance, technology, and equitable trade—not in charity, according to Antonio Pedro, Deputy Executive Secretary for Programme Support at the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

Speaking at the African Leadership Forum in Kampala, Pedro emphasized that economic transformation will require systemic shifts and bold leadership rather than dependence on aid.

“Africa doesn’t need charity, it needs access,” Pedro stated, addressing an audience of investors, policymakers, and business leaders. He called for strategic investments and institutional reforms aimed at boosting industrialization, fostering youth employment, and advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Highlighting one of the continent’s most pressing challenges, Pedro pointed to the mismatch between job creation and youth population growth. Each year, 12 million young people enter the African labor market, yet only 3 million formal jobs are generated. This imbalance, he warned, is not just an economic issue but a threat to peace and social cohesion. “Unemployment is not just an economic concern, it’s a threat to peace and development,” he said.

Pedro argued that Africa must transition from being primarily an exporter of raw materials to an engine of value-added production. This shift, coupled with deeper regional integration, is vital to driving sustainable growth and economic resilience. “To transform, we must shift from exporting raw materials to adding value, from fragmentation to integration,” he asserted.

He also underscored the role of the private sector in scaling up Africa’s manufacturing base and industrial infrastructure, calling for targeted investment in youth skills and enterprise development.

The African Leadership Forum convened leading voices from across the continent to explore practical strategies for inclusive economic progress. Discussions centered on leveraging Africa’s demographic advantage and strengthening intra-African trade as pillars for long-term prosperity.