Peew-Williams Services supports second Captain One Kids Golf Tournament

Peew-Williams Services Company Limited, a wholly Ghanaian owned Engineering and Research Consultancy Company has supported the second edition of the Captain One Golf Society Kids tournament.

The company presented an undisclosed amount to the Captain One Golf Society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility which according to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Edward Williams fell in line with their CSRs.

He said as a company, they pride themselves in putting smiles on the faces of vulnerable and underprivileged kids therefore they were pleased to know that Captain One had a similar objective hence the support

President and Founder of the Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, expressed his gratitude to the company for coming on board and assured him of a great partnership that would be of mutual benefit.

He also assured the company that the funds received would be used for its intended purpose and invited them to the tournament to have firsthand information on how the project has evolved.

The second edition of the Captain One Golf Kids Golf Tournament is scheduled to tee-off on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

