Peewood And Tema Bonded Terminal Limited Donate 1,700 Bags Of Cement To Appiatse Support Fund

Peewood and Tema Bonded Terminal Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility have contributed towards the reconstruction of the Eco-friendly Appiatse Community.

The presentation of the 1,700 bags of cement in a cheque equivalent of 100,000 Ghana Cedis was made by Ms.Yasmine Adu Arthur at a brief event on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022 in Accra.

Ms. Adu Arthur speaking on behalf of the CEO, Mr. Adu Arthur explained that “as a company that transport, handle and store dangerous goods, we recognise the importance and expertise required in safely transporting things one point to other and so hearing the explosion that took place saddened us and moved us to make this donation”.

She further disclosed their company’s partnership with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in providing real time data of all classes of dangerous goods delivered so that consignments can be tracked and monitored by EPA once they depart.

She also said to provide saftey on the roads, the company provides short saftey training sessions to external drivers that enter the terminal to transport specialised goods through the corridors of the country.

She hoped that their humble contribution to the Appiatse Support Fund will help Government achieve its goal of rebuilding Appiatse into a Green City for the benefit of its indigenes who have suffered gravely.

The Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee on her part, expressed her appreciation, noting that their contribution will help the community immensely.

She stressed that though the Support Fund Committee is not part of the Reconstruction and implementation team, they work very closely with them and monitor all progress made.

“They are busily rehabilitating some uncompleted buildings for temporary shelter because the rains will not allow the victims to be kept in tents”, she added.

Dr. Joyce Aryee further stated that the roads for the whole reconstruction project will commence by the end of April to prevent the heavy down pour from delaying progress.

She applauded them saying “the cement donated is very timely and will be very useful in the ongoing reconstruction”.