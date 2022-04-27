PEF Events To Reward Mothers In Grand Style

PEF Events, a Tema based Events Company is organising the 2022 Mother’s Day celebration in a grand style to appreciate and reward mothers for their support in raising good homes in the country.

Dubbed ‘Super Mother’s Day Dinner’, the event will be held at the Colindale Court in Tema Community 12 on 8th May, 2022.

The Super Mother’s Day Dinner’ is an annual event to celebrate Mothers for their essential role in society. However, the 2020 and 2021 editions could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO of PEF Events, Mrs. Fleming Adjei, said mothers are an emblem of love who selflessly become the driving force behind several successful people in society.

The event, she said would also provide an opportunity for mothers with compelling stories to be given platforms to tell their stories to inspire others.

“We also want to use the event as a networking platform for mothers to share ideas about how to raise children, home management and care for special needs children, and we will want to appeal to all mothers in the Tema metropolis to register for this event”, she said.

Mrs. Adjei said “we would also award single mothers and mothers-in-law, corporate multi-tasking mothers with touching stories.

“Children can nominate their mothers by writing a compelling story about why they think they are the best. Husbands are also encouraged to write about their wives on why they think they are the best for the best wife award,” she said.

She indicated that the programme will be climax with special awards including package for Best Mother, Best Single mother, Best Mother In-law, Best Wife and Best Female Teacher.

She encouraged residents within the Tema metropolis and beyond to register their mothers by sending emails to pef.events.tours@gmail.com, voice notes and whatsapp to 0244975015/0545823195 mail for selection to participate in the event as a form of appreciation for the love and care they have shown to their children and that of other mothers over the years.