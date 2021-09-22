Pele posts video on cycling machine in recovery from surgery

Brazilian football icon Pele is continuing his recovery from having a tumour removed, with a video posted late Tuesday on Instagram showing him working out on a cycling fitness machine.

“Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day,” Pele said in the post.

“Cycling like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon, don’t you think?” the 80-year-old quipped in reference to the Brazilian club he used to played for.

Two men who appear to be part of the rehabilitation team in hospital are seen on the video and heard joking with the 80-year-old Pele.

The three-time World Cup winner underwent surgery earlier in the month in Sao Paulo to remove a tumour from his colon.

Considered among the best footballers of all time, Pele won the World Cup as a 17-year-old in 1958 and again in 1962 and 1970 as part of his 92 Brazil caps.