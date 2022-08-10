Pelosi on China Imposing Sanctions Against Her: ‘Who Cares’

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she does not care about the sanctions China had imposed against her and her family over her recent visit to Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives in connection with what they termed was a provocative visit to Taiwan. Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Who cares,” Pelosi said during a press briefing.

Pelosi led a delegation of US lawmakers that visited Taiwan on August 2-3 as part of a trip in the Indo-Pacific region. The lawmakers’ stop in Taiwan was met with strong condemnation by Beijing, which considers the move a violation of China’s national and territorial sovereignty.

The Biden administration defended the trip, arguing that it did not stray from historic norms in relations among the United States, China and Taiwan.