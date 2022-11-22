Pelosi’s Resignation Revealed Long Before By Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Indeed There is a shift, and a new generation is taking over.

As prophesied by the kingdom speaker Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Nancy Pelosi of House Democrat steps down as head of the house to allow the New Generation to lead.

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah had prophesied the resignation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During a Church sermon one Sunday, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was speaking on the shifts that the world is to witness, said Americans will see the Blood Moon, which he explained that “It means Nancy Pelosi’s seat has been vacant, until she gets somebody to help her.”

Also, speaking on Angel Tv’s Anopa Bofo’ programme, the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) averred that he saw in the spirit realm that Nancy Pelosi’s seat has been lifted.

“Mark my words, a week from today Nancy Pelosi’s seat has been lifted, she is not sitting on it anymore. From 1st November the woman has not been sitting, she has been standing.”

Few days after delivering that prophesy, Nancy Pelosy announced she was stepping down.

In media reports, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the House for two decades, announced Thursday that she would remain in Congress next year, but would step down from leadership.

She was reported to have said: “No matter what title you all, my colleagues, have bestowed on me, speaker, leader, whip, there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and speak for the people of San Francisco.”

Pelosi became the first woman to lead a major party in either chamber in 2002, and took the speaker’s gavel following the 2006 midterm elections.

During her tenure as speaker, she played a key role in the passage of virtually every major piece of legislation to become law, including the Affordable Care Act, and oversaw two impeachments of President Donald Trump.

“When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” President Biden said in a statement. “History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”