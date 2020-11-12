

US Vice President Mike Pence scrapped plans for a Florida vacation so he could help lead President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s win in last week’s election, the Washington Post reported.

Pence gave Republican senators a presentation Tuesday on Trump’s legal efforts to cast doubt on Biden’s victory, and urged them to stick by the president’s side.

The conservative veep has mostly stayed out of the public eye since his boss signaled that he has no intention of conceding the election.

Election officials will start certifying the results soon, confirming Biden’s win in enough states to win the White House. But Trump is holding firm and continues to insist that Pence and other acolytes stand behind him.

Pence signaled Tuesday that might head down to battleground Georgia to campaign for two Republican senators facing January 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have strongly backed Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him, and even called on the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to step down over allegations of voter mismanagement.

Raffensperger announced Wednesday that Georgia would do a full hand recount of the votes, as Biden leads Trump by a razor-thin 0.3 per cent in the state.