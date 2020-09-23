U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s plane returned to an airport in Manchester in northeastern U.S. state of New Hampshire, after striking a bird Tuesday evening.

“Upon takeoff, Air Force Two struck a bird. Out of abundance of caution, Air Force 2 returned safely back to Manchester,” NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith tweeted, citing a White House official.

Pence and his staff, who were in no danger, later took a cargo plane to fly back to Washington, according to reporters traveling with him.

Pence campaigned in New Hampshire earlier in the day.