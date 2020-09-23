Photo taken on June 13, 2017 shows China's J-10B fighter jet in flight training. Chinese air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of an international military game, and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. China's J-10B fighter jet will take part in the Aviadarts competition of the games. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s plane returned to an airport in Manchester in northeastern U.S. state of New Hampshire, after striking a bird Tuesday evening.

“Upon takeoff, Air Force Two struck a bird. Out of abundance of caution, Air Force 2 returned safely back to Manchester,” NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith tweeted, citing a White House official.

Pence and his staff, who were in no danger, later took a cargo plane to fly back to Washington, according to reporters traveling with him.

Pence campaigned in New Hampshire earlier in the day.

