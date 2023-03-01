Pencils of Promise commissions classroom block at Bakpa-Amukpo

Pencils of Promise (POP), an education-focused non-governmental organisation has commissioned a three- unit classroom block for Bakpa-Amukpo, a farming community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region.

The edifice has an office and sanitary facilities, including a six-unit KVIP with changing rooms and four-unit urinal and will be occupied by the kindergarten and primary one pupils.

The organisation also supplied desks, tables, and chairs to the school to furnish the classrooms and the office to give both the pupils and the teachers peace of mind to carry out their academic duties.

Mr. Anthony Quashigah, Project Manager of Pencils of Promise, said the facility was aimed at addressing the infrastructure challenges confronting the school and to provide the conducive environment necessary for effective academic work.

He said Pencils of Promise was committed to providing support to promote quality teaching and learning for the holistic development of children in the country.

Mr Quashigah said, through the teacher-support programme of the organisation, a lot of teachers had been equipped with the best teaching and learning methodologies to deliver quality teaching to the children.

He advised members of the community to develop interest in their children’s education and to ensure that the children focused on their studies whenever they were at home.

The project manager commended members of the community for their support towards the construction of the facility and charged the school management committee and the staff to ensure its proper maintenance.

Madam Happy Tsifokor, Central Tongu District Director of Education lauded Pencils of Promise for its role in enhancing quality education in the district and the Volta region at large.

She said her outfit was ready to work with relevant stakeholders to enhance the welfare of children through effective quality education to prepare them for future roles.

The Director implored the pupils to take their books seriously and to desist from any act that would put their life in jeopardy as they had a bright future ahead of them.

Mr Cephas Arku, the school’s headteacher, thanked Pencils of Promise for aiding the school, saying the gesture was timely and would help promote effective teaching and learning.

Mr Alexander Gabby Hottordze, Member of Parliament for Central Tongu Constituency, also expressed his appreciation to Pencils of Promise for championing quality education in the area through provision of infrastructure.