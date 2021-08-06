Pencils of Promise, Gbefi Community commission new classroom block

Pencils of Promise (PoP), an education-focused non-profit organisation and the Gbefi Community, have commissioned a new 4-unit classroom block for the Gbefi United R.C Primary School in the Kpando Municipality.

The edifice, wired with fans, has an office, a store, 6-unit KVIP and 4-unit urinal and will be occupied by the Kindergarten (KG) pupils of the School.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise, said the organisation had been operating for nine years in the Eastern, Oti and Volta regions of Ghana.

He said the commissioned building was the 183rd structure built with 13 other projects still ongoing.

Mr Gobah said 35 dual desks, 47 KG chairs and 16 KG tables, four teachers tables and chairs, an office table and chair were provided to the school, adding that the organisation would add a poly tank for rain harvesting.

He urged the community to take good care of the facility.

Togbega Akom VII, Paramount Chief of Gbefi Traditional Area, commended PoP for the support after the community fulfilled its part by providing trips of stones and sands.

He expressed gratitude to individuals and groups from the Area for their contributions to the completion of the project.

Togbega Akom said the community would connect electrical power to the classroom block.

He appealed to PoP to help the community complete an ongoing library and computer lab project which was started by a community member but stalled due to Covid-19.

Madam Asiwome Anku, Headmistress of the School, said with dedicated, hardworking and dutiful teachers, the school trained learners to be useful citizens in the community and society.

She noted that if a community was to improve its economic and social well being, it needed people with the right experience and education.

She said the new classroom block would play a vital role in improving school attendance and boost enrolment.

She appealed to the organisation to renovate the School’s Primary school block, supply story books and tablets for learners to also catch up with the technological world.

Madam Anku also appealed to the MCE and the MP to address furniture issues and provide security lights in the school.

Mr Alfred Addo, a Representative of the Kpando Municipal Education Director, noted that the edifice should be able to improve the academic performances of students.

He said the government had put in measures to ensure that teachers deliver quality teaching for students.

He admonished students, especially BECE candidates, to take their studies seriously, adding that most of them become absentees after registering for their final exams.

He called on parents to make sure their children attended schools regularly and daily.

Mama Vidzexornu III, Queen Mother of Gbefi Hoeme, whose efforts led to the project, said she had education at her heart and was the reason why she wanted a new classroom block for the school.

The Gbefi United R.C Primary School was established in 1930, absorbed by the GES in 1994 and currently has a student population of 332.