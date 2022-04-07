Pencils of Promise To Support Gov’t In Addressing Learning Gaps

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise (POP), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) says education is a living and breathing entity that evolves and must therefore, be given the needed attention.

He said POP was committed to supporting government’s efforts in addressing learning gaps that existed in the country’s Basic Schools, especially literacy, in the underserved communities.

Mr Gobah, speaking at the launch of the 10th anniversary of the NGO, said data from the educational community has proven that the development of student’s Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) competencies, had a direct link to improved educational attainment.

He said the NGO’s SEL programme which was in line with the Ministry of Education’s revised educational priorities, aimed to provide teachers the opportunity to fully engage learners through fun and activities.

This, he said, would help the learners to develop the skills necessary to recognise and manage emotions, build relationships, solve interpersonal problems, and make effective and ethical decisions.

The Country Director was optimistic that the SEL programme, currently being run in 88 schools, would equip the students with the tools needed to develop strong social-emotional skills, self-esteem, and positive social behaviour.

Mr Gobah said they believed every child should have access to quality education and therefore would continue to partner local governments and communities to positively impact learners, teachers, and parents in high-need communities.

The Country Director disclosed that they had built a total of 188 classrooms with ancillary facilities in Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regions since the inception of the NGO in 2012 with additional 10 currently ongoing and were at various levels of completion.

They had also provided in-service training to 2,729 teachers, headteachers and school improvement support officers in 105 schools, deployed 9,929 electronic devices with 100 books on each of them in addition to 300,000 paper books, he said.

Mr Gobah said the NGO in collaboration with communities and the Ghana Education Service provided over 10,000 students and 1,000 teachers access to clean water, gender-sensitive bathrooms and toilets, 140 polytanks, 490 hand and washing stations, 304 water filters, 1,200 dustbins and cleaning detergents to enhance good hygiene practices.

He expressed appreciation to all who supported them in the ten years journey including the Founder of the Organisation Adam Braun, the Chief Executive Officer, Kailee Scales, and their donors

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Volta Regional Director of Education, lauded POP for its significant contribution to quality education delivery in the Region.

She said POP had been a reliable partner to the country over the past ten years, describing the theme for the anniversary as apt.

Madam Amafugah said the doors of the Regional Directorate remained open to POP for deeper and stronger collaboration in coming years for the benefit of the children in the country.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister also commended POP for improving on quality education in the Region through its educational interventions.

He said education was a critical component of human and national development and that it was the fundamental rights of people, capable of bringing about the desired change and improvement in the human mind and society.

The event was on the theme: “10 years of empowering communities through quality education in Ghana,” with the climax slated for July, this year.