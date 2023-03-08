Penplusbytes celebrates women’s empowerment through technology and innovations

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Penplusbytes joins the United Nations and its partners to wish all women a happy International Women’s Day.

We stand in solidarity with the UN on the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, which is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” and acknowledge that bridging the digital gender gap would serve as a catalyst for development.

As a civic technology non-profit that has been in operation for over two decades, gender equality and empowerment remain a priority for Penplusbytes.

In this regard, Penplusbytes has introduced and will continue to implement innovative, reliable technology to enhance and promote equal participation.

Through various tech-based interventions, Penplusbytes is committed to closing the digital gender gap not just by providing women and girls with access to technology, but also ensuring that they have the skills, confidence, and support they need to use it effectively to enhance their daily lives.

“At Penplusbytes, we believe that innovation and technology have the power to create a more equitable and inclusive world, but only if we are intentional about addressing gender disparities and empowering women and girls to take advantage of these tools.” Precious Ankomah, Programmes Manager at Penplusbytes, reiterates.

Team Penplusbytes recognizes the potential of technology to transform the lives of women and girls and therefore continues to strive to leave no one behind by giving them access to information, education, and other opportunities that were once out of reach.

On this International Women’s Day, Penplusbytes would like to reaffirm its commitment to promoting the cause of women.

Happy International Women’s Day to all women across the world! Penplusbytes recognizes and applauds your effort.