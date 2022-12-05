Penplusbytes to host maiden Africa Cybersecurity Summit for Non-profits

The role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in any developing country and society cannot be underestimated. Despite NGOs’ critical role in society, they are constantly faced with unprecedented challenges, including vulnerability to digital security, privacy, cyberattacks, and falling victim to surveillance software.

Although there is a lot of emphasis on cyber and digital security in the private sector and, to some extent, in government, there is a relatively low level of digital and cyber security support, training and activities for the non-profit sector in Africa.

It is for this reason that Penplusbytes is on the 6th of December 2022 convening a high-level virtual meeting of stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to ensure non-profits’ cyber and digital infrastructure become robust to withstand recent cyber-attacks.

The maiden Africa Cyber Security Summit for non-profits is an exclusive virtual event for stakeholders in the CSO, NGO and CBO space and cybersecurity professionals to engage, discuss, learn and network about the future of Cyber Security and its impact on nonprofits’ resilience.

Touching on the speakers for the event, Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Jerry Sam explained that “Penplusbytes is assembling seasoned personalities, experts in the field of cyber and digital security to discuss best practices as well as proffer tested security solutions to professionals working in the NGO space in Africa.”

On what participants should expert, “expert speakers for the event will be sharing their experiences with cyber threats and on best practices for cybersecurity as well as expose participants to some recent trends and developments in the sector and how to enhance cybersecurity solutions particularly for non-profits,” he added.

The fully virtual summit will have sessions on: reinventing cybersecurity for non-profits, understanding social engineering attacks, cyber security response management, cybersecurity and social media, cyber security trends and developments and many others.

The one-day event which starts from 9am GMT is expected to bring together civil society actors, charitable organizations, volunteer organizations, associations, groups, social enterprises, academia, NGO leaders and cybersecurity professionals.