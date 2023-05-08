Pensioner bondholders return: Demand payment for mature bonds

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have returned to the premises of the Finance Ministry to picket and demand payment of outstanding coupons on matured bonds.

The government has defaulted on payments for coupons on matured bonds for pensioner bondholders who were exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and to individual bondholders who did not participate in the programme.

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have explained that the government has failed to pay their matured coupons and principals for more than two months.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the protest, convener of forum Dr Adu Anane Antwi said the government’s silence compelled the group to return to the Finance Ministry to picket.

“We were fighting for exemptions, we have been exempted, and now we are not being paid. We are fighting for coupons and payments,” he noted.