Pensioners encouraged to take good care of health issues

Mr. Stephen Kojo Yin, District Secretary, Pensioners Association of Ghana in the Bolgatanga Municipality has encouraged colleague pensioners to be mindful of their health needs and take their medical advice seriously.

“If you are alive and healthy, you can enjoy whatever benefits that come your way”. Mr Yin said.

Mr. Yin was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the new monthly pension increment of 10 per cent for 2022 for members lauded SSNIT and National Pensions Regulatory Authority for the effort put into the indexation noticed that there were still a lot of members whose expenditure on their health and family needs took a chunk of their incomes.

He said the increment could not have come at a better time and as pensioners, who had served the nation in various capacities, contributing to development of various sectors of the nation was paramount.

Mr Yin urged people preparing for retirement to adequately prepare themselves before going home on retirement.

He added that there were financial implications on going on retirement and therefore crucial for all public and private sector workers to prepare before retirement “taking on building projects, having more children or marrying more wives were actions that were likely to impact on life and wellbeing of members and families”. He stressed.

The National Pension Act provides for both full and partial pension and for a full pension, a worker must have attained 60 years of age (55 years if working under hazardous conditions) with at least 180 months (15 years) of contributions. At early pension for workers aged 55 years, they must have worked at least 180 months with 15 years of contributions.