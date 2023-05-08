Pensioners Should NOT Become Worse Off by the Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Razak Kojo Opoku

The Ghanaian voters shall mark the scripts of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), other opposition political parties and independent presidential candidates on 7th December 2024.

Which party and candidate will be able to secure the pass mark of 50%+1 with majority in Parliament in the 2024 general elections?

There is more work to be done to merit the approval of the Ghanaian voters. The floating Ghanaian voter is not like Party’s Delegate or Footsoldier who will be with the party whether wrong or right and whether good or bad largely due to blind loyalty where personal interest takes supremacy over national interest.

Winning 2024 is not by mouth but by evidence of workdone across all sectors measured by what was promised by the government compared to the delivery of the government in changing or transforming the lives of the Ghanaian people.

The ruling government has done well in some aspects and equally failed in some areas which some Ghanaians are not happy with the government.

The inability of the ruling government to perform will definitely undermines the chances of NPP from getting the 50%+1 pass mark.

It is out of naivety to downplay the chances of the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NDC lost 2016 general elections with 44.6% and deficit of 63 Parliamentary seats. Within four years they came back strongly to attained 47. 36% with 137 Members of Parliament (Hung Parliament for the first time since 4th Republican Constitution). The NDC subsequently defeated NPP in Parliament with the election of Hon. Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament.

Ahead of 2024 general elections, the ruling government and party have a lot of work to do if indeed they are serious to cross the 8year cycle of change of government since 1992.

The ruling NPP should be advised not to put all their hopes on the $3 billion IMF loan as the pancea for winning the 2024 general elections because all the money will NOT hit the account of Ghana before the 2024 general elections.

We have to be guided by 2015 IMF deal secured by John Mahama. The NDC then thought that with the IMF deal the 2016 was a done deal for them but we all are aware the massive humiliating defeat they suffered in our hands in the 2016 general elections.

The Ghanaian voters are becoming more conscious, critical, sophisticated, concerned, discerning and rational with their evaluations and judgments.

The Akufo-Addo’s Government really need to be more serious and improve its performance to the satisfaction of the Ghanaian voters before the 2024 general elections. Moving forward, there is the urgent need for the Akufo-Addo’s Government to daily and frequently consult the Party’s Hierarchy before taking any major economic decisions.

The Government and Ministry of Finance should not be allowed to singlehandedly make economic decisions especially imposition of Nuisance Taxes and the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme(DDEP) under the difficult economic situation in the Country.

The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme(DDEP) affecting the Funds of Pensioners(that is, Pension Fund) in my candid opinion is a bogus decision by the Government and the Ministry of Finance. It is important that, Government take the welfare of Pensioners seriously because majority of the Country’s Pensioners are part of the Vulnerable group in Society.