FILED - US soldiers prepare to depart from Kunduz, Afghanistan, by helicopter in 2017. President Joe Biden wants to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Harris/Planet Pix/ZUMA/dpa
The Pentagon is currently preparing plans to project counterterrorism operations into Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Tuesday.

“We will have, over the course of this summer, proposals to give to the president in terms of what that ‘over the horizon’ capability should be,” Hicks said at a virtual think tank event. “It’s for counterterrorism – not an ‘over the horizon’ capability to do all things to operate as the United States was operating in Afghanistan, but outside of it.”

The overriding goal of the new plans, Hicks said, would be to prevent any terrorist organization from using Afghanistan to launch future attacks on the American homeland.

Hicks made her comments at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) 2021 National Security Conference.

The withdrawal of American forces and US allies from Afghanistan has passed the halfway point, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

