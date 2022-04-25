Pentecost Elder Urges Christians To Demonstrate Their Readiness For Christ’s Second Coming

Eder Dennis Akortah of the Church of Pentecost, has urged Christians to be aware of the end time and demonstrate their readiness for the second coming of Christ through their daily activities.

“Christians must religiously pay attention to Christian values, follow the footsteps of Christ and be of immense humility,” Elder Akortah, who is the Head of the Youth Ministry at the English Assembly of the Church of Pentecost in the Ashaiman Lebanon District, said on Sunday.

He admonished Christians to be ready and prepared for the second coming of Christ Jesus and live with that expectation, adding that one’s readiness at any point in time would determine his or her place after death.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Sunday Service, Elder Akortah said Christians must be aware of the end time and demonstrate it in their daily activities by religiously paying attention to Christian values and following the footsteps of Christ in humility.

“Today’s world is like the era of Noah full of iniquities, heinous crimes, corruption, injustice, where the majority are indulging in activities that go contrary to righteousness,” he said.

“As were the days of Noah, so will the coming of Jesus Christ be.”

“You can be working on the farm, in the office, sleeping, writing exams or waiting for results, betting at a game centre, or thinking about giving your life to Christ, that hour is unknown so be always ready.”

He said all must profess Christ and emulate Him, noting that being born again will make a Christian inherit the Kingdom of God.