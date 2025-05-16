Penyi Traditional Council Installs 18 New Chiefs and Queen Mothers

The Penyi Traditional Council formally inducted 18 newly gazetted chiefs and queenmothers during a ceremony on May 8 in Ghana’s Volta Region.

The leaders, including Torgbi Sekle III and Mamaga Hoeflewo II (Paramount Queenmother), took their oaths before Dzodze District Court Judge Nelson Awuku, marking their official recognition under Ghana’s chieftaincy laws.

Paramount Chief Torgbiga Dadzie V emphasized the institution’s dual role in cultural preservation and national development during his address. “Chieftaincy remains vital for maintaining peace and unity – the foundation for any meaningful progress,” he stated, calling for collective commitment to social harmony across Ghana.

The installation ceremony followed each leader’s completion of traditional requirements for office. The new cohort of leaders now assumes responsibility for governance and cultural stewardship within the Penyi Traditional Area.

Ghana’s chieftaincy institution governs approximately 25% of the population through traditional councils, serving as complementary administrators to local government structures under the 1992 Constitution.