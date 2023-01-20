People across China celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year of the Rabbit

By Du Yifei

As the Chinese lunar New Year of the Rabbit draws near, festive vibes are sensed everywhere in China, such as splendid rabbit-shaped lanterns, delightful rabbit-themed paper cuttings, cute stuffed toy rabbits, and beautiful and tasty bunny-shaped steamed buns.

Rabbit-themed cultural activities are attracting huge numbers of tourists and products in shapes of rabbits sought-after on the market.

Amid China’s recently optimized COVID-19 management policy, nearly 2.1 billion people are expected to join the Spring Festival travel rush, up 99.5 percent from a year ago and equivalent to 70.3 percent of the 2019 level. A China “on the go” will further thicken the festive atmosphere and stimulate consumption demand.

Feel the joyful atmosphere of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit with the following photos.

A lantern fair is held at the Yu Garden, a well-known classical Chinese garden in downtown Shanghai, to celebrate the approaching Year of the Rabbit. The lanterns displayed at the fair are inspired by figures in the Classic of Mountains and Seas, a Chinese classic text and a compilation of mythic geography and beasts.

Lantern fair is a tradition of China that enjoys a long history. It is often held around the Chinese New Year and before the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the Chinese New Year. The colorful lanterns carry people’s wishes for a better life and a splendid future.