People attend Chinese Cultural Exhibition in Rwanda’s capital

Hundreds of Rwandans and Chinese people living in Rwanda braved the afternoon bad weather to attend an action-packed Chinese Cultural Exhibition in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, over the weekend.

The Chinese Culture on Campus and Mid-Autumn Festival was staged Saturday at the University of Rwanda’s Confucius Institute. It was also organized to celebrate the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

The one-day event, themed “Happy Chinese, Lovely China,” comprised nine booths exhibiting Chinese calligraphy, dance, music, traditional costume, tea, handicrafts, cuisine and kung fu, according to Zeng Guangyu, the co-director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda.

It drew the community members and mainly students who participated through exhibitions, presenting their experiences, singing Chinese songs and performing dances.

“The cultural exhibition provides a platform to explain, display and have Rwandan people interact with Chinese culture, bringing Chinese culture close to people,” Zeng said.

Weather conditions were not in favor of the organizers, forcing them to halt scheduled programs at some point, as attendees were forced to take shelter.

The morale at the event, however, was not dampened by the bad weather.

The Rwanda Youth Team composed of boys and girls appeared stylish in Chinese costume. They were among the participants who took the stage to sing a Chinese song, Greater China, drawing applause from the audience that despite the wet weather were eager to have a glimpse of the Chinese culture.

Ornella Sifa, a first-time attendee at the exhibition, said it was an exciting moment.

“Today’s exhibition was very nice, we learned new stuff, especially how to make bracelets and mooncakes, making mooncakes was really fun, it was a new thing that I learned, exciting,” Sifa, a student at the Confucius Institute, told Xinhua.

Sifa, one of the dancers to the Chinese song, appealed to Rwandan youth to explore and learn more about Chinese culture, saying there is a lot to learn about it.

“Participating in the exhibition means a lot to me because we don’t really interact more with other people [from other cultures]. As a big fan of Chinese culture, being able to dance at such a very important festival showcasing Chinese culture made me feel so happy and excited,” she said, smiling broadly.

Sifa said the Chinese costume was unique and it matched the theme of their dance. “The color pops out, reflecting bright and calm nature, which is an attitude I feel like all Chinese have,” she said.

The event helped meet the needs of local people to learn Chinese and understand Chinese culture, to display a respectable, credible and lovely image of China, according to organizers.

Attendees participated in the event’s nine challenge projects including “saying a blessing,” “singing a Chinese song”, “writing a piece of calligraphy,” “performing a set of boxing,” “cutting a paper-cut,” “making a Chinese handicraft,” “making a pot of tea.”

Lin Hang, the charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, said it was very exciting to attend the festival. She thanked the teachers, students, volunteers and all Chinese language and cultural lovers for attending the event. Lin said culture helps countries to pursue peace and development, unity as well as solidarity. She also noted that culture helps understand and appreciate other people, and their culture.

On the other side of the coin, “culture is also tangible, concrete, and substantive,” she said, urging participants to take part in the set challenges.

Although China and Rwanda are miles apart, they share some cultural aspects and values, Lin added.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the event added winners of last year’s Chinese Bridge contest who took the audience through their travel experience to China.

Delice Mbashimiyimana, a student of quantity surveying at the University of Rwanda, started to learn Chinese last year and got the opportunity to participate in the Chinese Bridge contest, winning her a trip to China last November. She told Xinhua she got time to learn more about Chinese culture while in China.

“It was the best trip I have ever had. Everything was amazing,” she recalled.

Talking about the exhibition, she said it presented the best opportunity to Chinese language learners to know more about Chinese culture. “The moon cake was good! And I liked the Chinese paper-cut,” she said of the day’s challenges.