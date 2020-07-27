Scores of people announced they were boycotting Twitter on Monday due to anti-Semitic content published on the website.

Following the hashtag #NoSafePlaceForJewHate, which was created after British rapper Wiley posted anti-Semitic tweets on his page, Twitter users said they would not use the platform for 48 hours starting from Monday morning.

Especially in Britain people participated in the walkout, including the opposition Liberal Democrats who wrote they did so “in protest over the shameful inaction against anti-Semitic comments on [Twitter’s] platform.”

In the past few weeks, the rapper Wiley wrote that Jewish artists had privileges and were exploiting Black artists. While some of his tweets were deleted based on Twitter’s community guidelines, others remained visible, prompting sharp criticism of the platform.

Interior Minister Priti Patel called the anti-Semitic posts “abhorrent” in a Twitter post.

“They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation,” Patel added.

Wiley’s Instagram account, to which he also posted comments, was blocked for seven days, according to a BBC report. London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the measures insufficient.

Wiley is famous for contributing to the London grime scene, which is a musical subgenre of hip hop.

