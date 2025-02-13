“People Just Started Believing in Me”: Teniola Aladese on Breaking into Nollywood

Teniola Aladese recently opened up on Chude Jideonwo’s “With Chude” show about her unconventional journey into Nollywood—a path that wasn’t part of her early plans.

Unlike many who nurture a passion for acting from childhood, Teniola’s ambitions initially lay elsewhere. “I still hope to go to film school at some point, but I didn’t go initially,” she explained, noting that she pursued Mass Communication for its stability, should a career in acting not work out.

Her entry into the world of film came not from formal acting classes but from behind the scenes. An internship on the hit series Tinsel—secured thanks to a recommendation from writer Tunde Aladese—provided her with a glimpse into the production process. From the ground up, she worked as an assistant, gradually learning the ropes while balancing her growing interest in acting. “No producer is going to let you leave his set to go act on another set when you’re the production coordinator here,” she recalled, illustrating the challenges of juggling production duties with acting aspirations.

It was on the set of Gidi Up that Teniola’s breakthrough finally arrived. “Some people just started believing in me for some reason,” she said, crediting a mix of talent, persistence, and serendipity. With backing from industry heavyweights like Victor Sanchez, the opportunity to act full-time emerged almost as if by magic—an opportunity she seized, stepping confidently into the spotlight.

Teniola’s story is a refreshing reminder that success in the entertainment industry isn’t always a straight path. It’s a journey marked by unexpected turns, hard work behind the scenes, and the transformative power of believing in oneself. As she continues to navigate the challenges of Nollywood, her rise serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists: sometimes, the world starts noticing you when you least expect it.