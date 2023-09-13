People Of Asafo Celebrate Annual Akwambo Festival

Story: Robert Ayanful, Agona Asafo

The Chiefs and People of Agona Asafo in the Central Region have ended their week-long celebration of their Annual Akwambo festival, with a call on the youth to embrace their culture and desist from the practice of foreign lifestyle which is alien to their customs.

They were also advised to stay away from the use and abuse of drugs, as it not only poses a serious risk to their health but also affects their future.

The Chief of the town, Nana Yamfo Asuako XII who gave the advice during the celebration of the festival said the future of the country is bleak, as most of its younger generation have taken to the use and consumption of hard drugs.

This, he blamed, not only on the absence of job opportunities in the country but also on the neglect of socio-cultural practices and norms by the youth, on the alter of foreign cultural traditions, which he said has contributed to a lack of respect for the elderly and even people in authority.

He debunked the assertion held by some that cultural practices and norms are fetishes, noting that every society, including the Western world, has cultural practices that identify them as people with unique identities.

The Akwambo is celebrated to usher in the celebration of the Yam Festival called “Ehwie” which is the primary purpose of the celebration of the festival to symbolize bumper harvest, where special feast and animals are slaughtered to the gods.