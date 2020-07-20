The people of Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, on Monday pleaded with the assembly to provide more development projects to help enhance their living conditions.

Speaking to the media at his palace here, Nana Amprofi Appiah-Kubi, V, Krontihene of Atuntumere in the Kotoku Traditional Area, said for several years, development projects eluded the community and asked the assembly and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to assist the town to improve on the unhygienic sanitation in the area.

The Krontihene said the community needed permanent KVIPs, to avoid people defecating indiscriminately, while he also asked for refuse containers, to reduce the rate of littering around.

Nana Amprofi said when toilet facilities were constructed and refuse containers provided, toilets and rubbish littered on the school field, road-side and along their drinking stream would reduce drastically.

He appealed to the district office of the Ghana Education Directorate to post qualified teachers to the only school in the town, to stem the falling standards of education in the area.

