People of Awudome install Alban Bagbin as new sub-Chief

Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament has been installed as a new sub-Chief of Awudome with the title Togbe Nutefeworla Awudome I.

The Chiefs and people of Awudome Traditional Area in the Volta Region honoured Mr Bagbin, as Togbe Nutefeworla I for his contribution to national development during the AWO Festival

The Paramount Chief of the Awudome Traditional Area, Togbega Addai Kwasi Dzani XIII, led a delegation of sub-Chiefs and Queens to formally introduce on Monday at Parliament House in Accra.

Togbega Addai Kwasi Dzani XIII praised Mr Bagbin Speaker for his integrity and unique sense of impartiality, which kept democracy at peace.

The Paramount Chief called on Mr Bagbin to maintain his balance in the supreme interest of Ghana and expressed the desire of the people of Awudome to build an everlasting relationship with his character and integrity which called for the highest honour of Awudome to be bestowed on him as “Man of Integrity.”

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to Mr Bagbin for accepting their invitation to attend the Awo Festival as a special guest of honour in 2022.

Addressing the delegation, Mr Bagbin expressed his deepest appreciation for the delegation’s presence and thanked the Chiefs and people of Awudome for the invitation and honour.

He assured them of his continuous commitment to impartiality and serving the people of Ghana with dignity and honour.

Mr Bagbin emphasized that impartiality gave honour and dignity to the House and expressed his pleasure at having the delegation present at the humble ceremony led by the Togbega himself.

In attendance at the ceremony were Members of the Parliamentary Service Boards, Members of Parliament, and Staff of the Parliamentary Service.