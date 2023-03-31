People of Central region assured Mahama of massive votes

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency have assured former President John Dramani Mahama of 99.9 per cent votes in the party’s primaries to elect a flagbearer.

Mr Vincent Koosom, the AAK Constituency Chairman of the NDC gave the assurance when the former President paid a visit to the constituency at Abura Dunkwa, the district capital.

He noted that former President Mahama with that his vast experience, coupled with being in government before, made him stand tall among the rest, hence the need to endorse him overwhelmingly.

Mr Koomson called for unity among the party members and supporters to enable it wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama, who is seeking the Party’s endorsement as its presidential candidate, called for a decent campaign among supporters of the two other contestants in the parliamentary race in the constituency, to save the party from any reconciliation exercise after the election.

The two are Dr Abena Klutse and Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Former President Mahama indicated that there would be no stone left unturned, as vigilant election officers would be trained to have their eyes widely opened to critically observe proceedings particularly, at the polling stations and the Election Commissions’ strong room.

He also assured the delegates that the fortunes of the party executives and the grassroots supporters would change in terms of trade and businesses if he was voted into power on May 13, 2023, to lead the party into victory in the Elections 2024.