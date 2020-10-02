The people of Kofipare Electoral Area in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, have launched a two-year development plan to provide social amenities to uplift their living standard.

Some of the projects envisaged in the plan are the reconstruction of the Junior High School block which was recently destroyed by a rainstorm, provision of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre, boreholes, and extension of electricity in the area.

Madam Korkor Nyame, the Assemblywoman for Kofipare in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Member of Parliament for the area; Mr Samuel Aye Paye had provided 30 bags of cement towards the school project.

She mentioned some of the beneficiary communities of the plan as Tettenku, Agyekrom, Akyereko, Ayensuano, and Abokyikrom.

Madam Nyame said the CHPS compound at Kofipare would be refurbished and upgraded to the hospital to take care of patients with critical conditions to curtail the situation where they have to be transported to Koforidua, Nsawam, Asamankese, Suhum or other health centres for medical attention.

The Assemblywoman appealed to the Ghana Education Service to support the school project for its early completion for the students to get a conducive environment for teaching and learning.