People of Morso celebrate 2021 NMSQ winning team member

The chiefs and people of Morso in the Asante Akim South Municipality have held a grand durbar in honour of Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, the captain of the 2021 National Maths and Science Quiz winning team of Prempeh College.

Eden, who led Prempeh College to clinch their fifth title in the history of the prestigious competition, was the hero of the day as residents, including children, adults, opinion leaders, and chiefs gathered to give him a rousing welcome.

As a son of the land who had made them proud, the people could not hide their joy when the young man arrived in the company of his parents and siblings as they danced to loud music to herald his entry.

It was a beautiful atmosphere akin to the celebration of an Akan festival as most elderly indigenes proudly displayed assorted Kente to signify the ecstatic mood of the community.

Morso is a farming community in the Asante Akyem enclave known for doctors, engineers and professors, among others, over the years.

Most of these personalities have been at the forefront of various endeavours at the national and international levels, projecting the image of the small community of about 3,000 population.

The people were of the firm conviction that Eden Nana Obeng Kyei is another great personality in the making and must, therefore, be celebrated to spur him to bring honour to the community.

Acknowledging his achievement, according to them, would not only motivate him to win more laurels but also encourage the younger ones to aspire to follow in his footsteps.

After scoring eight As in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Kyei has won a scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the California Institute of Technology in the United States of America.

His impeccable academic record caught the eyes of Old Students of Prempeh College and the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim South, Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng, who collectively secured a scholarship for him to study abroad.

The Chiefs, Queen Mothers, elders, opinion leaders, pastors and well-wishers took turns to bless and encourage him to hold high the flag of Ghana and particularly Morso as he embarked on another journey of his academic life.

The headmaster and staff of Prempeh College and Ave Maria Junior High School where he sat for his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were also on hand to support their student.

They praised him for the lasting memories and honour he brought to the schools and wished him well in his endeavours abroad.

The community raised funds and presented various gifts to him as a token to support his academic progression.

Nana Otuo Acheampong, the Adontihene of Morso, who chaired the event, praised the boy for making his parents and the community proud.

He counselled him to remain focused as he travelled outside to pursue further studies, reminding him that there were a lot of children looking up to him as their role models.

He encouraged other students in the community to emulate the good example of Eden and stay away from social vices that could potentially ruin their future.