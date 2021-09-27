People protesting Covid-19 measures clash with police in Milan

A demonstration against coronavirus measures led to weekend riots in Milan, according to Italian press accounts on Sunday.

Protesters took to the streets on Saturday against vaccinations and the new ‘green passport,’ which is needed for access to a variety of locales. Eventually, they clashed with police officers and Carabinieri.

According to media reports, some demonstrators were slightly injured.

Police officers used batons to keep participants away from Piazza Duomo square until an election rally of the Fratelli d’Italia party, with top candidate Giorgia Meloni, ended. The protest had not been registered.

There were also protests against the government measures in cities like Rome and Trieste. Police officers were also attacked in the capital.

Holders of the green passport can prove they have full vaccination protection against Covid-19, or that they have recovered from the disease. It can also provide proof of a negative test.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi recently extensively expanded the use of the green passport. Additionally, coronavirus test are no longer free.

Starting October 15, public and private sector workers must present the certificate for workplace access. Without the green pass, no one will be allowed to go to work.

With the measures, the government aims to further boost the vaccination campaign. By the weekend, around 83 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once, and more than 77 per cent had completed the full vaccination cycle.

The government’s Covid-19 expert group also decided to offer a third vaccination dose in future to all people over 80 and to residents of nursing homes.

So far, only people with weak immune systems have been able to receive a third jab.