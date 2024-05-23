People’s Pension Trust CEO Calls for Economic Inclusion in Digital Finance Strategies

Saqib Nazir, the Chief Executive Officer of People’s Pension Trust, has emphasized the importance of considering economic inclusion when devising strategies to bridge the digital divide.

Speaking at the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) forum during the 3i Africa Summit in Accra, Nazir highlighted that digital inclusion efforts will fall short if people cannot afford the services designed to integrate them into the digital economy.

Nazir underscored the transformative impact of digital inclusion on everyday life but noted persistent challenges, such as access to reliable internet, which hinder full participation in the digital economy. He pointed out that discussions around financial inclusion frequently surface, yet economic inclusion is equally crucial.

He questioned the practicality of providing financial tools like credit, savings accounts, and pensions to the economically disadvantaged if they remain unaffordable. Nazir called for collaboration among industry players in Africa to create a sustainable business environment where consumers can afford high-quality services.

He argued that digital inclusion would remain elusive if service providers fail to bear the costs of these services. Nazir’s message was clear: to achieve true digital inclusion, it is imperative to ensure that economic factors do not exclude the most vulnerable from participating in the digital landscape.