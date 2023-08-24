People’s Redemption Movement to promote sustainable economic growth

The People’s Redemption Movement (PEREMO), a political party has announced that it has the resources, technocrats and the knowhow to transform and promote real and sustainable economic growth of the country.

According to the party with its motto “Open Government for Real Development”, the populace have over the years experienced great fear, despair, and anxiety that have impacted negatively on the psyche of the nation due to economic challenges.

At a well attended news conference in Accra, the Interim General Secretary of the People’s Redemption Movement, Mr. Edward Adade said the thirty years of democratic dispensation of the country have rather made the citizenry disillusioned as a result of the country’s governance systems and poor socio-economic infrastructure and services.

He said the rising level of corruption is unprecedented, youth employment, insecurity, waton dissipation of state resources and poverty which have find its ugly head on the economy which have deeply threatened the stability of the country’s growth and development.

“Nothing shall be hidden from the people of Ghana as duty bearers are amassing wealth through corrupt activities, stealing and dissipation of the nation’s wealth”, he said and further advised people in authority to work through honesty and transparency to protect the nation’s finances and resources and allow a level playing fields for other political parties to make inputs in the governance of the country.

The Interim General Secretary challenged Ghanaians to reflect on memories of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other selfless and commuted leaders and patriots who truly promoted the development and betterment of Ghana and Africa and explained that these are the qualities and core values that PEREMO stands to operate.

Turning the spotlight on the re-emergence of military coups in the West Africa sub-region in reference to the recent coup in Niger, Mr. Adade called on ECOWAS to push for dialogue as a peaceful approach and was quick to remind government and Ghanaians of the geographical belt of countries bordering the country.

He however cautioned the regional bloc to refrain from any planned military intervention saying it will lead to serious economical challenges and repercussions which will likely to led an imminent danger to the democracy of Ghana.

“PEREMO is of the firm believe that the movement will help unite Ghanaians as its doors are opened to Ghanaians and other interested political parties and state actors”, he said, adding that the gesture will rebrand Ghana and will enhance the wellbeing of the citizenry and promote socio-economic growth.

“PEREMO stands out from the rest of the political parties on the current democratic dispensation and a third force to reckon with in the country’s political space”, he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA