Pep Guardiola Announces He Won’t Manage Another Club After Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has made a groundbreaking revelation about his future in football management, stating that he will not manage another club after his tenure at Manchester City.

The Spaniard has spent eight-and-a-half successful years at the helm of City, guiding them to six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and numerous other honors.

Currently, Guardiola is facing one of the most challenging periods of his career, with City having won only one of their last eight matches across all competitions and suffering five consecutive defeats for the first time under his leadership. Despite these struggles, Guardiola committed his future to City by signing a new contract last month, extending his stay until 2027 and securing his position beyond a decade with the club.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish chef Dani Garcia, Guardiola discussed his plans after Manchester City and revealed he has no intention of managing another club. He explained that the prospect of moving to another club in a different country and starting the whole managerial process again doesn’t appeal to him. “I’m not going to manage another team. I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now. I wouldn’t have the energy… The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on… No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that’s different…” Guardiola said.

The City manager expressed a desire to step back and enjoy life away from football, mentioning playing golf as a potential leisure activity after his managerial career ends. “I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. I think stopping would do me good,” he added.

As City faces a tough stretch, they dropped more points in the Premier League on Saturday, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace, a result that further weakened their grip on the title. Guardiola’s focus now shifts to the Champions League, where City will face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday, hoping to reverse their recent fortunes and return to winning ways.