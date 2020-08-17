Rotary club of Tarkwa has donated items worth GH¢6,000.00 to the Pepesa community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The items include five bales of used clothing, one bale of foot wears and ten packs of ice cream.

Presenting the items to the Assembly member for the Electoral Area, Miss Erica Akidam, Rotarian President of Tarkwa, emphasized that the donation formed part of their altruistic towards the needy and less privileged.

She said Rotary is an international service organization which main focus is to bring businesses and professional leaders together to provide humanitarian and advanced goodwill to the communities in which they find themselves and the world at large.

According to her, Rotary is also nonpolitical and not a religious affiliate, but an organization that is open to all.

Miss Akidam said their theme for this year is “Rotary opens opportunity” aimed at encouraging Rotarians globally to see the opportunities Rotary offers to enrich lives and the communities in which they served.

“In Rotary everything we do opens greater opportunity to someone elsewhere and so in our plans for this year, we decided to extend our projects to Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality,” she noted.

The Rotarian President thanked every kind-hearted individual who contributed generously towards the success of the project.

Rotarian Abdel Razak, a member, entreated the residents of Pepesa to abide by the President’s directives on the COVID-19 protocols to include; the compulsory wearing of the face masks, washing their hands with soap under running water regularly, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers at regular intervals and observing social and physical distancing.

The Assembly member for the Electoral Area, Mr Phillip Enwurnee, thanked the Rotary club of Tarkwa for supporting them in these trying moments and asked God to replenish whatever they have spent on the community.