PEPFAR HIV Services Partially Restored Amid Funding Uncertainty, Millions Still at Risk

A temporary waiver issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has allowed critical HIV treatment programs under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to resume in some countries, offering a fragile lifeline to millions.

The move follows a sudden freeze on foreign aid imposed by the Trump administration on January 24, which abruptly halted PEPFAR operations, suspended antiretroviral (ARV) drug distributions, and sidelined clinic staff—cutting off HIV treatment for 20.6 million people globally.

The International AIDS Society (IAS) welcomed the January 28 waiver, which exempts “life-saving humanitarian assistance,” including essential medicines, from the broader foreign aid suspension. However, advocates warn that the partial reprieve falls short of ensuring uninterrupted access to comprehensive HIV prevention and care services.

“This waiver restores, in part, PEPFAR’s legacy of saving lives,” said IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn. “But the program’s full and consistent support must be reinstated. PEPFAR has been pivotal in curbing the HIV epidemic, and any disruption risks reversing decades of progress.”

PEPFAR, launched in 2003 under President George W. Bush, has provided HIV treatment to over 20 million people across 50 countries, largely in sub-Saharan Africa. The Trump administration’s halt to funding—which included unexpected stop-work orders—left clinics scrambling and patients stranded. ARVs, which require strict daily adherence to suppress the virus, were suddenly inaccessible, raising fears of drug resistance, worsened health outcomes, and increased transmission.

Grinsztejn stressed the urgency of resuming all services: “Every delay compounds the crisis. Implementers must return to work immediately to prevent further harm to vulnerable communities.”

The freeze, part of a broader suspension of U.S. foreign aid, has drawn scrutiny for its timing and lack of clarity. While the administration has not detailed its rationale, the move aligns with recent efforts to slash global health funding. PEPFAR, historically a bipartisan initiative, now faces uncertainty as the temporary waiver leaves key programs in limbo.

Health experts warn that even short-term interruptions in ARV access can have catastrophic consequences. “Resistance develops quickly when treatment is inconsistent,” said a Nairobi-based clinician, who requested anonymity. “Patients could face fewer effective drug options, higher costs, and shorter lifespans.”

The IAS and allied organizations are urging the U.S. government to expand the waiver to cover all HIV services and commit to long-term funding. “PEPFAR isn’t just about medicine—it’s about testing, prevention, and community support,” Grinsztejn added. “Half-measures won’t end this epidemic.”

As advocates brace for further political shifts, the stakes couldn’t be higher: For millions, the resumption of PEPFAR’s work isn’t just a policy issue—it’s a matter of survival.