PEPFAR Program Disruptions Threaten Millions, Spark Global Concerns

The ONE Campaign has raised alarm over reports that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a landmark U.S. initiative credited with saving 26 million lives from HIV/AIDS, is facing significant disruptions due to stop-work orders.

The organization warns that these interruptions could have dire consequences for millions of people reliant on the program for life-saving treatment and care.

Elizabeth Hoffman, North America Executive Director at ONE, highlighted the immediate impact of the disruptions. “Clinics are shutting down, and life-saving drugs purchased with U.S. dollars are sitting unused on shelves,” she said. “This could leave more than 20 million people without access to treatment, risking a cascade of devastating outcomes.” Hoffman emphasized that any pause in PEPFAR services could lead to increased mother-to-child HIV transmission, a rise in orphaned children, and the emergence of new, potentially drug-resistant strains of the virus.

PEPFAR, launched in 2003, has long been hailed as one of the most successful global health initiatives in history. Beyond its humanitarian impact, the program has also been recognized as a critical component of U.S. national security. By combating HIV/AIDS in vulnerable regions, PEPFAR has helped stabilize communities, fostered international goodwill, and protected against the spread of infectious diseases that could threaten global health security. Hoffman warned that disruptions to the program could undermine these gains. “Our adversaries will capitalize on this gap in U.S. leadership,” she said. “They will promote disinformation, erode trust in the U.S., and damage our reputation worldwide.”

While the ONE Campaign acknowledged the existence of a waiver process that could exempt lifesaving programs from the stop-work orders, Hoffman expressed concern that bureaucratic delays could jeopardize its timely implementation. “We are encouraged by the possibility of waivers but remain deeply worried that red tape could slow things down while critical work is already being halted,” she said. The organization is urging Secretary Rubio to issue an immediate waiver for PEPFAR programs, similar to the one granted for emergency food aid, to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

The potential fallout from these disruptions extends far beyond the immediate health crisis. PEPFAR has been a symbol of U.S. commitment to global health and humanitarian leadership for two decades. Any prolonged interruption risks not only reversing hard-won progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS but also ceding ground to geopolitical rivals who may seek to exploit the situation.

As the situation unfolds, advocates are calling for swift action to ensure that PEPFAR can continue its life-saving work without further delays. The stakes, they argue, could not be higher. “This is not just about global health,” Hoffman said. “It’s about maintaining U.S. leadership, protecting lives, and safeguarding the future of millions of people who depend on this program.”

The coming days will be critical in determining whether PEPFAR can overcome these challenges and continue its mission—or whether bureaucratic hurdles and political inertia will jeopardize one of the most effective global health programs in history.