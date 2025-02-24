Pepperstone Expands 24-Hour US Stock CFD Trading Amid Surging After-Hours Demand

Global brokerage firm Pepperstone has broadened its 24-hour trading capabilities by adding 79 new US share Contracts for Difference (CFDs), now offering clients access to over 100 of the most actively traded American stocks.

The expansion, announced this week, follows overwhelming demand for the company’s initial round-the-clock CFD launch in March 2024, which targeted traders seeking flexibility beyond traditional market hours.

The move underscores a growing trend in retail trading, where investors increasingly prioritize the ability to act on breaking news, earnings surprises, or macroeconomic shifts as they happen—regardless of whether major exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq are open. Corporate earnings calls, Federal Reserve announcements, and geopolitical developments frequently occur outside standard trading windows, creating volatility that can reshape portfolios. Pepperstone’s extended CFD offerings allow traders to hedge risks or capitalize on these movements in real time, day or night.

Industry analysts note that the demand for 24-hour access reflects a broader shift in financial markets. “The rise of globalized trading and algorithmic systems has blurred the lines of ‘market hours,’” said one market strategist, who asked not to be named. “Retail traders now expect the same responsiveness institutional players have long enjoyed through dark pools or overseas derivatives.”

While the expansion opens new opportunities, experts caution that after-hours trading carries inherent risks, including lower liquidity and wider bid-ask spreads, which can amplify losses if not managed carefully. Pepperstone has emphasized its risk management tools, such as guaranteed stop-loss orders, as part of its offering to help clients navigate these challenges.

The broker’s aggressive rollout also highlights intensifying competition among online trading platforms to cater to tactical investors. By prioritizing accessibility to high-profile stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia during off-exchange hours, Pepperstone aims to position itself as a leader in adaptive retail trading solutions—a niche that could prove critical as markets grow more reactive to round-the-clock news cycles.

For now, the move signals that the boundaries of traditional trading are eroding, one CFD at a time.