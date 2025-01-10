Pepsodent Launches New Kids Toothpaste at Family-Focused Event

Pepsodent, Ghana’s leading oral care brand from Unilever, has unveiled a new product designed specifically for children.

The launch of Pepsodent Kids toothpaste took place on 29th December 2024 at the Around the World festival, an exciting event aimed at bringing families of all sizes and ages together.

Pepsodent Kids toothpaste, available in vibrant orange and strawberry flavours, is specially formulated to protect children’s teeth from sugar acid attacks. The toothpaste promotes healthy smiles, helping children build strong dental foundations for a brighter future.

The festive atmosphere of the Around the World festival allowed both children and parents to experience the new product firsthand. Attendees were treated to a variety of activities, including bouncy castles, face painting, train rides, and live demonstrations of proper brushing techniques led by a friendly mascot. In addition, free dental screenings were provided to all children, highlighting Pepsodent’s commitment to preventative oral care.

The launch event brought together families, influencers, and dental health professionals for a day of learning and entertainment. Unilever’s Managing Director, Chris Wulff-Caesar, was also in attendance to support the occasion.

Glenn Abraham-Ampomah, Oral Care Innovations Lead at Unilever, emphasized the importance of oral health during the festive season. “This season is a time for sharing joy and creating lasting memories, and what better way to do that than by giving children the gift of a healthy smile? New Pepsodent Kids is designed to make brushing fun and effective, empowering children to take charge of their oral health from a young age.”

The toothpaste is formulated with the optimal level of fluoride recommended by dental professionals to protect against cavities. Its sugar acid protection formula helps neutralise the harmful acids from sugary foods and drinks, which are often consumed more during the festive period.

Vera Boadu, Unilever Marketing Manager for Oral Care Africa, highlighted the importance of early oral care habits. “We understand the importance of establishing good oral hygiene habits early in life. New Pepsodent Kids not only protects children’s teeth but also encourages them to develop a positive relationship with brushing, setting them up for a lifetime of healthy smiles.”

The launch of Pepsodent Kids toothpaste underscores Pepsodent’s ongoing commitment to improving oral health across Ghana, ensuring that children can enjoy a fun, effective, and healthy approach to maintaining their teeth.