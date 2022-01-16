Perez Musik says depression influenced his  “Hewale Lala” song

Ghanaian musician Frank Nii Okai Tagoe popularly known as Perez Musik has revealed that depression influenced his Hewale song.

According to him, he’s been through depression for some years now which drove him to all kinds of addictions.

“I was going through a lot of things for some years now and I entered into a place of depression. Depression is real!”

He further noted “Those times when people talk about depression, I laugh. I am like what are they talking about? How can you be depressed? How can you let this matter worry you? I used to take it for granted until it happened to me.”

Speaking to Rev. Thompson Sakyie on the Church Groove on Sunday on the Class 91.3 FM, noted that he hunged up with some friends and on his way back he came to himself; he doesn’t belong to those friends contemplating in his spirit, the Holy Spirit spoke to him in his local dialect to wit I will strengthen you, I will lift you, no evil shall befall you, the plans of the enemy to destroy you will not come to pass and I will make you prosperous like the river banks.

Hewale lala to wit Song of Strength is a single spirit-filled song released on the 14th January 2022 and can be accessed on all platforms.