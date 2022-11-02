Perform your duties with integrity and diligence – Police personnel advised

Police personnel have been advised to perform their duties with integrity and diligence, bearing in mind that service to mankind is service to God.

They were also charged to execute their duties well and be ready to meet their maker anytime they are called to eternity.

Superintendent Reverend Father James Kaku, Chaplain of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, gave the advice at a memorial service in honour of Police personnel who lost their lives in line of performing their duties.

The Police Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the second day of November in remembrance of the fallen Police heroes.

Among the Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the year were Chief Inspector Adolph Mutse, General Corporal Alhassan Asare, Lance Corporal Bernard Antwi, General Lance Corporal Stephen Kyeremeh and General Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena.

Rev. Fr. Kaku said services being performed by personnel for the country was known to the Almighty God and so they must perform their duties without fear or favour.

He said it was a fact that the Police were enemies of criminals but if they discharged their duties in truth, honesty and dedication they would surely triumph through the protection of God.

Rev. Fr. Kaku charged officers to be abound in energy for the service and not relent on their oars but stand firm in line of duty to protect life and property of law-abiding citizens.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Ghana Police Service by DCOP Mr Afful Boakye Yiadom, Ashanti Regional Police Commander and Madam Emelia Botwe, Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana.